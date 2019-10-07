HAVERHILL — MassDOT announced a single right lane on Interstate 495 north between Exits 48 and 49 will be closed Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to demolition work on the northbound bridge.
The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.
For more information on the project, visit the website at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
Scouts hold Spooky Walk in Sandown
SANDOWN — The annual Sandown Spooky Walk will once again be held by Sandown Boy Scout Troop 268, Oct. 26 at the Sandown Town Forest on Fremont Road.
The “not so spooky” walk, for younger or more easily frightened gusts, will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The Spooky Walk will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost is $6 per person or $5 with a non-perishable donation for the food pantry. Rain date will be Nov. 2.
Commute Smart hosts competition
Commute Smart New Hampshire is sponsoring a ride share competition for businesses in the state between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2. The challenge permits various modes including walking, biking, transit, carpool, telecommuting, or any combination of these options. All trips will be logged on the NH Rideshare software and participants will be required to create their own login if they don’t already have one.
Form a team with your workplace and compete with other teams around the state. You’ll be able to track your progress against other teams and other people on your team on the improved real-time leader board. Depending on the size of your employer, your team may be your department, unit, division, branch or the entire company.
For more information visit commutesmartnh.org.
Hospice raises $100,000
LAWRENCE — The recent annual Food, Wine, Beer Sampling and Silent Auction raised $100,000 to benefit Merrimack Valley Hospice. The event was held Sept. 26 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.
The silent auction offered over 100 packages including great golfing, weekend getaways, nights on the town and jewelry donated by individuals and businesses from across the region.
A variety of food, wine and beer selections were served while guests had the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment, try their hand at the wine bottle ring toss, sing some classic Karaoke hits or grab a chair massage.
MVH thanks its generous sponsors, guests, in-kind donors and the many volunteers, who helped make the event a success.
This year’s sponsors included the Fazioli Charitable Foundation as premier sponsor and TD Bank as the chateau sponsor.
Merrimack Valley Hospice has been providing end-of-life care in our community for more than 35 years, and is one of the most respected not-for-profit hospices in the region.
High Pointe House, the hospice and palliative care residence of Merrimack Valley Hospice, is an acute care facility providing exceptional end-of-life care in a comfortable, home-like setting in Haverhill.
Antigua reads at NECC
HAVERHILL — Diannely Antigua, a Dominican American poet and educator, who was born and raised in Haverhill, has been receiving critical acclaim for her debut poetry collection “Ugly Music,” which was published this year by YesYes Books.
On Wednesday she will deliver a special reading and discussion of her work at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. Free and open to the public, the reading is from 2 to 3:15 p.m. in the Pentucket Bank Lecture Hall, located in the Spurk Building.
Sponsored by the NECC Liberal Arts: Writing Option program, the reading will serve as an opportunity for anyone who has an interest in poetry or literary arts to hear from an accomplished professional in the field. The event will include a question-and-answer session following the reading.
For more information about this event or the Liberal Arts: Writing Option program, please contact Patricia Portanova, NECC associate professor of English and program coordinator, at pportanova@necc.mass.edu.
Community Crossroads hosts Atkinson craft fair
ATKINSON — Community Crossroads is hosting a craft fair on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center.
Community Crossroads is an area agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders and their families living in 11 southern New Hampshire communities.
Pelham Fire Department holds fundraiser
PELHAM — The Pelham Fire Department Local 4546 started their phone campaign for fundraising for the annual comedy night. They started Oct. 4 and will be calling through the next few weeks. If you have any questions contact the Fire Department at their business line 603-635-2703.
Synagogue holds open house
LAWRENCE — Congregation Ansha Sholum holds an open house to commemorate its 100th anniversary, on Oct. 27, noon to 3 p.m., 411 Hampshire St.
An exhibit at the synagogue chronicles its history and that of Lawrence’s Jewish community.
In December the exhibit will be displayed at Lawrence Heritage State Park. Refreshments served.
For more information visit the synagogue's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CongregationAnshaSholum