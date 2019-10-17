Global experts on hunger and food security will join a panel discussion at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 9:30 a.m.
The event, titled “Do One Thing to Fight World Hunger,” features a moderated conversation with Dan Maxwell, a professor in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and Fatema Z. Sumar, vice president of global programs at Oxfam America.
“We are looking forward to an inspiring and informational conversation learning about the important work Professor Maxwell and Ms. Sumar are doing to help fight world hunger and also hearing about ways our community can get involved,” said Leslie Noymer, chairwoman of Temple Emanuel’s Social Action Committee, said in a press release.
Maxwell, the Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security at the Friedman School, has researched famine in the 21st century and the politics surrounding it. In addition to food security, his courses have covered topics such as humanitarian action and policy.
Sumar oversees regional development and humanitarian response for Oxfam. She previously has worked with the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation, managing investments focused on international growth and poverty in Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America.
Prior to that she worked for the U.S. government focusing on sustainable development and economic policy in emerging markets.
The community is invited to the lecture. While the event is free, attendees are asked to bring granola bars or coffee donations for the Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s mobile pantry and Operation Nourish.
For more information visit www.templeemanuel.net or call (978) 470-1356.