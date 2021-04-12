SALEM, N.H. — A garage fire at 9 Haigh Ave. drew widespread attention Sunday night when something inside exploded, according to Salem fire Chief Larry Best.
Calls for a fire and loud explosion began about 8:30 p.m., Best said, including a Salem police officer who reported hearing the explosion clearly from nearly 2 miles away.
Residents from as far as Windham and Pelham took to social media to say they also heard and felt the disruptive boom.
First responders arrived at the Haigh Avenue home quickly, within four minutes, and found a fully involved garage, according to Best.
“Firefighters were able to quickly begin extinguishing the fire and protecting the house which was beginning to burn as well,” he said.
The garage was deemed a complete loss from fire damage.
“We are back on-scene this morning continuing the investigation,” Best said early Monday. “The cause of the fire and explosion remain undetermined at this point.”
A neighbor's house was also damaged from the fire and explosion. No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents.
Best said a working fire assignment was requested, which brought an engine from Windham and a medic unit from Derry to the scene. Salem stations were covered by Derry, Pelham, Methuen and off-duty Salem firefighters.