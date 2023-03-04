NORTH ANDOVER — Sometimes it can be hard to explain something with words alone — particularly if it’s difficult subject matter. What can be easier is creating a drawing.
Katherine Dewey-Rosenfeld is a registered art therapist in North Andover, as well as a licensed mental health counselor.
“(Art therapy) allows people to express themselves in a way that sometimes words just can’t do justice,” she said. “You can’t always get out how you feel with words.”
Dewey-Rosenfeld said art therapy is becoming more and more common, and recognized.
“People seek it out and it hasn’t always been that way,” she said.
Dewey-Rosenfeld added that art therapy is for everyone. Her clients have ranged from age 2 to 101 years old.
“That nonverbal expression, that ability to connect to that part of yourself I think is really for everyone, and you don’t have to be an artist to engage in it,” she said.
She said the medium her patients choose often depends on how they are feeling.
“If someone is feeling kind of out of control in their life sometimes they like using materials that are more controlled,” Dewey-Rosenfeld said.
Sometimes her patients opt to make collages to calm anxiety about having to create something entirely new. Other mediums can include paint and clay.
Pieces can also be abstract.
“Sometimes they are using colors to express a feeling or they are making an image that is very clear,” Dewey-Rosenfeld said. “Everybody expresses it so differently.”
Some of her patients work to create a specific piece, where others are there more for the process of creating the art.
She said art therapy allows people to put their feelings into something else.
“It allows them some distance from this really hard emotion or this really challenging experience that they have had,” she said.
It also allows people to talk about themselves by talking about their art she said.
“It’s almost like they are talking about something other than themselves,” Dewey-Rosenfeld said.
Some patients come to her specifically for art therapy and other times she recommends it for them.
Sometimes Dewey-Rosenfeld said she ends up holding onto patient’s art pieces, but other times it becomes something they hang in their home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.