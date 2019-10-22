MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dale Holloway, the man charged with opening fire during a wedding at a Pelham church, is now charged with a brutal, jailhouse attack on the attorney appointed to defend him.
Holloway, 37, was held without bail Tuesday after his arraignment for the first degree assault of attorney Michael Davidow who ended up in an intensive care unit after meeting with his client Monday morning at the Valley Street jail.
Holloway appeared by video conference from the jail for the arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court and was restrained in a padded vest.
Holloway also remains held without bail after the Oct. 12 wedding shooting that injured three people.
Davidow, 52, suffered a “broken nasal cavity, subarachnoid hemorrhage, temporal lobe hemorrhage, left lateral eye hemorrhage, laceration to his lower lip on the right side, and various contusions to his head,” during the Tuesday morning attack, according to court papers filed in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester.
The attorney told investigators he remembers sitting down in an interview room to meet with Holloway at the jail “and the next thing he recalled was waking up in the ambulance,” according an affidavit written to support Holloway’s arrest.
Authorities said Davidow remains under medical care but is expected to survive the attack.
Jason Grosky, the prosecuting attorney for the Salem Police Department, said Davidow “has given his career to helping those who need his skill the most.”
“It is horrific to see him savagely attacked at the hand of the very type of person he’s always zealously fought for. I pray he is OK, and my thoughts are with him, his family and his colleagues,” Grosky said.
Authorities said there is no audio or video recording of the assault in the interview room. And it’s unclear if Holloway was restrained while in the room with Davidow.
The affidavit noted “only when the inmate has shown signs of being dangerous are they handcuffed to the table.”
After they met for 20 minutes, a correctional officer heard a tap on the glass and “turned around and saw Holloway walking away from the window and toward the door to the interview room.”
The officer “then saw Davidow seated at the table with his hands over his face and saw blood dripping down on the floor in the interview room,” according to court papers.
He said he immediately activated an alert and other officers immediately came into the room and restrained Holloway in a chair.
In court Tuesday, a prosecutor told Judge Amy Messer that Holloway poses an extreme danger to the community, has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts and continues to commit “extreme acts of violence” even while he’s in jail.
A first degree assault conviction in New Hampshire carries a penalty of 71/2 to 15 years in state prison.
Holloway did address the judge in court, saying he was released from jail in Massachusetts in December 2018 and moved to 549 Lake Ave., Manchester, where he held down jobs and was “clean and sober.” He said he had no trouble with the law until “his father” was murdered recently.
Pastor Luis Garcia of the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham has been identified by authorities as Holloway’s stepfather. Garcia was murdered in Londonderry earlier this month.
Holloway is facing attempted murder and related charges after the Oct. 12 shooting at the same Pentecostal church where his late stepfather was the pastor.
Police said Holloway, armed with a handgun, opened fire at a wedding, wounding Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and a bride-to-be, Claire McMullen, 60. He also struck the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, with the handgun, authorities said.
McMullen and Castiglione were treated and released from area hospitals. Choate was listed in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after the shooting and authorities said they did not expect his condition to worsen.
Mark Castiglione’s son Brandon Castiglione, 24, is charged with Garcia’s murder.
After the church attack, Holloway was also charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault on McMullen, the bride, and simple assault on Castiglione, the groom.
He was charged immediately after the shooting with first-degree assault for wounding Choate.
The charges for the church shooting carry an array of sentences in New Hampshire, including life in prison for the attempted murder charge.
