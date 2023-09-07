HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta has called for an early release day on Friday due to the extreme heat.
She said schools will follow the typical half day schedule as follows:
Haverhill High School dismissal, 10:25 a.m.; middle and Gateway school dismissal, 11:05 a.m., and elementary and preschool dismissal, 11:35 a.m.
The YMCA and Discovery Club after-school programs will operate on an early release schedule.
Marotta said there were wide variations in comfort between schools Thursday when temperatures outside reached the 90s, with Tilton Elementary School being the most uncomfortable.
She said the new Hunking School was the most comfortable overall and that the district plans to increase the air conditioning in each school, but it will take some time to accomplish that goal.
“We have air conditioning in some areas, but few schools have it everywhere,” she said. “Hunking has a temperature control system and was comfortable but not blasting cold air, while the most concerns were in the four elementary schools (Golden and Silver Hill, Pentucket Lake and Bradford Elementary). We put almost $1 million into those schools, mostly on the third floors, while the second floors do not have air conditioning and it was hot.”
She said principals were advised to move students out of very hot classrooms into cooler areas when possible.
“They made do, but it was hot,” she said.
Tilton, an old brick building that Marotta said retains heat, is one of the most concerning school buildings in the city, however, a plan is in place to improve the situation but not immediately
“We have to update the electrical panel before we can add air conditioning,” Marotta said. “We received money late last year and the project had to go out to bid. The contractor is expected to do the work over winter break, so we will have air conditioning in the spring.”
Window units in the St. James building on Primrose Street that houses Gateway Academy and at Bartlett School on Washington Street kept the heat at bay.
Marotta said she was at the high school all day Thursday and it was comfortable.
“We need to invest more in air conditioning and we’ve been doing it, but we need to do more,” she said, noting the district is waiting on a $1.2 million federal grant to continue adding air conditioning to the four similarly designed elementary schools.
“We can only do this in phases,” she said.
