LAWRENCE — The late City Councilor Roger Twomey advocated for improved city parks that could be enjoyed by all.
Stockton Park, at intersection of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue, was an area he pushed to be improved.
This week, some two years after Twomey's death, Mayor Brian DePena and a host of city officials kicked off much needed renovations at Stockton Park.
And Twomey's wife of 59 years, Marilyn, and son, Christopher, were there to see it happen.
Marilyn Twomey even got to help DePena shovel out some ceremonial dirt with a golden shovel.
Right now, the park has large area with a dried up fountain, chipped curbing and uneven surfaces.
Stockton Park, however, now stands to become an "art park" which will infuse and celebrate "the vibrancy of the city and it's residents," said Brad Buschur, project director at Groundwork Lawrence, a non-profit partnering with the city to improve the park.
In addition to artwork, the Stockton Park of the future will including benches, uplighting and variety of flowers including daffodils and tulips, he said.
The scope of work includes demolition of the existing fountain, the installation of granite curb, concrete sidewalk, landscaping, site amenities and site lighting, officials said.
DePena, during the ceremony in the park, described this as a "great moment of the city of Lawrence."
"We need to keep moving the city forward and modernizing city property," he said.
With a backhoe and bobcat parked behind them, DePena, Twomey, Public Works Director Jorge Jaime and City Councilors Gregory Delrosario, Celina Reyes and Marc Laplante ceremoniously scooped dirt to kick-off the demolition.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.