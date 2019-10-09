GROVELAND — Treetop Summer Camp and the Friends of Veasey Park will host their enchanted Fairy House Festival at Veasey Park Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk the fairy trail to see all the handcrafted houses. Stay awhile for magical fun. Arts and crafts, storytelling, fairy lectures, vendors, food, raffles and more. Proceeds are reinvested back into the park.
This event is rain or shine and the festival is indoors.
Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family at eventbrite.com. Veasey Park is at 201 Washington St.
For more information about this event, contact Vanessa@veaseypark.org or call 978-521-9345. Visit Facebook for updates.
Hampstead to hold yard sale
HAMPSTEAD — The fourth annual Hampstead Town-Wide Yard Sale, takes place Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave. and throughout the town.
Cost is a $25 donation for both individual sites and space at the community site. Find registration forms at comcaregivers.org/events/town-wide-yard-sale or by calling 603-432-0877, ext. 4.
Maps will be sold the day before at the following locations: Depot Crossing, St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Hampstead Health and Fitness, and Hampstead Center Market and, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, at four locations: Hampstead Central School, Depot Crossing, St. Christopher's, and 320 Sandown Road Plaza.
This year's map, which can be purchased for a $2 donation, will have a QR CODE linked to a digital map. All proceeds will benefit Community Caregivers of Greater Derry, whose mission is to enrich lives and support individuals to remain independent through a compassionate volunteer community.
All services to residents are free of charge and include transportation, light chores, shopping, friendly visiting and home repair. Caregivers also operates the free Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment.
Ozzie’s Kids fundraiser is Saturday
HAVERHILL — A Halloween fundraiser for Ozzie’s Kids will be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Haverhill Lodge of Elks, 24 Summer St. Includes visits by Santa, Mrs. Claus, Elf, Minion, Spongebob and Pika.
A parade begins at noon. Entry to the parade is $3 and prizes will be awarded for the top three costumes in each age group. The parade is optional. The event also includes food, raffles, music, entertainment and other activities.
Tickets for games/crafts are 50 cents each or 12 for $5. Children can decorate a pumpkin.
All proceeds go to helping the children of Haverhill receive a little something under the tree at Christmas time through the Ozzie’s Kids program. The program was created and run for nearly the decades by Ozzie Hardy, longtime Haverhill police officer who died this year. His family is continuing the program.
Ozzie’s Kids are accepting donations of gift cards and gift baskets for the raffles. To donate, send a message to Khristina Hardy on Facebook at “Osmond Ozzieskids Hardy.”
Chamber to host networking mixer
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer at the Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is $10 for members and $20 for future members. There will be complimentary appetizers and beverages, as well as door prizes and business networking.