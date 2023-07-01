Havurat Shalom in Andover held a pride Shabbat service celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride month during the service on Friday, June 23 outside at Rolling Ridge Conference Center in North Andover.
Jews and non-Jews alike attended the interfaith effort with Havurat Shalom’s Rabbi Karen Landy leading the service.
A small picnic was held before the service near the Mico Kaufman statue entitled “The Web,” Mico Kaufman, a well known artist who lived in Tewksbury at one time, survived a Nazi labor camp during World War II. The sculpture was donated to the Rolling Ridge Conference Center.
Interfaith clergy participating with Landy were Rev. Genevieve Hosterman the associate pastor of South Church, Rev. Adam Isbitsky from Ballard Vale United Church, along with Rev. Dr. Lawrence Jay, Rolling Ridge Director at American Baptist.
