SALEM, N.H. — Fourth of July spirit ran high as families celebrated with fun activities at Tuscan Village on Monday afternoon.
Artists turned children’s faces into patriotic canvases, adorned with flags and all things red, white and blue.
Everyone was ready for the Fourth of July, sporting their best outfits. Kids donned everything from matching shirts to butterfly wings.
Families and friends met at Tuscan Village to share a few hours together while kids got to enjoy playing games like cornhole with each other.
