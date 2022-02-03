LAWRENCE — The search is on for a pet dog who fled from his home Wednesday after an early afternoon fire on Swan Street.
Angelito, a 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd, took off after the fire ignited around 12:30 p.m. at 10 Swan St., according to his family and firefighters.
The dog belongs to Ciara Colon, 19, one of six people who lived in the home. A rescue dog from Puerto Rico, Angelito is not prone to running away. But pets are known to scatter or hide when a fire occurs, firefighters said.
"It happens quite a bit ... So we are out there looking for Angelito the dog," said Lawrence firefighter Juan "Manny" Gonzalez, who visited with and was helping the family Thursday.
Gonzalez is a co-founder of Heal Lawrence, a non-profit that helps local fire and disaster victims.
"He is probably scared to death out there," said Gonzalez of the dog.
Colon thanked all who were on the lookout for her beloved pup. She asked that anyone who sees or finds the dog call her at (978) 918-1009.
"It means a lot to me. I appreciate all the help," she said.
The other residents of the home are staying with friends and relatives temporarily, but Gonzalez said they may need hotel room stays in the near future.
Firefighters arrived at 10 Swan St. Wednesday and found flames leaping from a window in a dormer on the second-floor. The blaze was quickly knocked down by firefighters.
The two-alarm fire was caused accidentally by a candle, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
The two-story, wood-framed home is owned by Paul and Ada Geggis and valued at $342,100, according to city assessing records.
Firefighters from Andover, Methuen, North Andover, North Reading, Haverhill, Dracut and Lowell assisted firefighters on Swan Street and covering the city while Lawrence firefighters were busy with the blaze.
Donations to Heal Lawrence can be made through its website, heallawrence.org.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.