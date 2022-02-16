TEWKSBURY — Over the weekend locals paid tribute to Sarah Duval with one of her favorite pastimes: Hockey.
The special hockey tournament will raise funds for a scholarship in memory of the 11-year-old athlete remembered as a hilarious, kind, outgoing, brave and a courageous team leader by her friends.
The tournament marked the first anniversary of Duval’s death from complications related to leukemia.
First her friends on the North Shore Vipers took to the ice against the Boston Jr. Terriers. Later in the evening Austin Prep took on Winchester and her brother, Jacob, played in her honor.
Raffles and merchandise sold at the hockey double-header supported the scholarship fund for an Andover High School student who is pursuing a degree in education — in honor of Duval who wanted to be a teacher when she grew up.