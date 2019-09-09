LONDONDERRY — A home is left unlivable after being engulfed in flames Saturday night, according to fire officials.
Officials said no family members were injured in the fire of their two-story, single family colonial style home at 8 John St. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Medical Center, fire officials said.
One cat was rescued from the home and returned to the family, officials said.
Fire officials said the fire was on the second floor of the home.
The family is temporarily living with other family members in town.