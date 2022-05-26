These are friendly days at area farms.
That’s because the spring weather is honoring area growers who have opened their doors to customers looking for plants to grow, produce to enjoy, florals, baked goods and much more.
On a sunny afternoon recently, Sunnycrest Farm on High Range Road in Londonderry had furry goats ready to visit, heaps of homemade baked goods right from the oven and many kinds of seasonal produce, gifts and other items for shoppers to enjoy at the market.
Other farms, including J & F Farms in Derry, also have florals on display along with an inside market on Chester Road.
The Derry farm will be honoring its annual strawberry season with its Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 18.
Also in Derry, organizers are reading for the fifth season of the Homegrown Farm and Artisan Market, ready to roll in downtown Derry at 1 West Broadway starting June 1 and running every Wednesday through Sept. 28.
The market is held rain or shine, 3 to 7 p.m.
The weekly market will offer a long list of vendors, growers, artisans and activities for all ages.
The market location is also huddled amidst the busy downtown near stores, restaurants, the community’s rail trail and is easily accessibly by car, bike or just walking.
The vendors participating this season will offer many locally grown products including produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, seafood, oils, jams, wines, soaps, and many ready to eat offerings to take home.
The market also includes live music, and artists demonstrations.
On market opening day, Dean Harlem will provide music and colored pencil artist Tina Gagnon will show off her talents.
