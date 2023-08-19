SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
HAVERHILL: ‘The Wedding Singer’
Get ready to be transported back to the 80s with The Wedding Singer, a musical comedy presented by Pentucket Players. This romantic and hilarious production is based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and features an all-new score that will have you singing and dancing in your seat.
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Info/tickets: 978-857-1125 / www.pentucketplayers.org
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: ‘The Wedding Singer’
Get ready to be transported back to the 80s with The Wedding Singer, a musical comedy presented by Pentucket Players. This romantic and hilarious production is based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and features an all-new score that will have you singing and dancing in your seat.
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Info/tickets: 978-857-1125 / www.pentucketplayers.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series
Don’t miss Alice & The Groove Diggers, a 5-piece band playing classic rock, specializing in upbeat songs to get you up and dancing!
6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Benefit Golf Tournament
Sign up now for the 19th Annual Tee Off for The Arc!
11 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $200 individual or $750 for a foursome
Tickets/info: www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Literacy Learning & Love Event
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Kindness Rocks
Come paint the rocks to send messages of encouragement to those who need it.
2-3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Cards for Home Delivery Patrons
Make cards to include in our deliveries for patrons who can’t get to the library!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Art Club (Ages 6-11)
Art Club is back and this month we are learning all about Hilma AF Klint and her abstract artwork.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Author Talk (Hybrid)
Historical Author Vanessa Riley is back! “The Island Queen” author has based another book on the life of an extraordinary Black woman from history: Haiti’s Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid (the widow of Henry I).
7-8 p.m., in-person or via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scorchers
Today we watch “A Summer Place” (1959) starring Sandra Dee and Troy Donohue.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Movie Sing-Along (All ages)
We can’t tell you what movie we’ll be showing, but we’re sure that you’ll love it and know most of the words to the songs in it – so join us for this fun sing-along movie event!
12-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.orgwww.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Effective Communication Strategies
An educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.
1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Teen Room invites you to see the original Batman starring Michael Keaton.
2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Bike Repair & Maintenance for Beginners
Come learn all about simple bike repair and maintenance from the Bradford Bike Guy. If you bring your bike with you the Bike Guy will then be available until 8 p.m. for a Simple Bike Repairs Clinic.
Presentation from 5-6 p.m. and Simple Bike Repairs Clinic from 6-8 p.m.
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Evening with FBI Special Agent (Virtual)
Join Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Evolution of 19th Century Baseball
Learn about the changes in the game, rules, and equipment of baseball throughout the 19th century.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
