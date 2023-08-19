SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

HAVERHILL: ‘The Wedding Singer’

Get ready to be transported back to the 80s with The Wedding Singer, a musical comedy presented by Pentucket Players. This romantic and hilarious production is based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and features an all-new score that will have you singing and dancing in your seat.

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Info/tickets: 978-857-1125 / www.pentucketplayers.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Info/tickets: 978-857-1125 / www.pentucketplayers.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series

Don’t miss Alice & The Groove Diggers, a 5-piece band playing classic rock, specializing in upbeat songs to get you up and dancing!

6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Benefit Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 19th Annual Tee Off for The Arc!

11 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost: $200 individual or $750 for a foursome

Tickets/info: www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Literacy Learning & Love Event

1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info/register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Kindness Rocks

Come paint the rocks to send messages of encouragement to those who need it.

2-3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Cards for Home Delivery Patrons

Make cards to include in our deliveries for patrons who can’t get to the library!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Art Club (Ages 6-11)

Art Club is back and this month we are learning all about Hilma AF Klint and her abstract artwork.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Author Talk (Hybrid)

Historical Author Vanessa Riley is back! “The Island Queen” author has based another book on the life of an extraordinary Black woman from history: Haiti’s Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid (the widow of Henry I).

7-8 p.m., in-person or via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scorchers

Today we watch “A Summer Place” (1959) starring Sandra Dee and Troy Donohue.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Movie Sing-Along (All ages)

We can’t tell you what movie we’ll be showing, but we’re sure that you’ll love it and know most of the words to the songs in it – so join us for this fun sing-along movie event!

12-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.orgwww.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Effective Communication Strategies

An educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night

The Teen Room invites you to see the original Batman starring Michael Keaton.

2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Bike Repair & Maintenance for Beginners

Come learn all about simple bike repair and maintenance from the Bradford Bike Guy. If you bring your bike with you the Bike Guy will then be available until 8 p.m. for a Simple Bike Repairs Clinic.

Presentation from 5-6 p.m. and Simple Bike Repairs Clinic from 6-8 p.m.

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Evening with FBI Special Agent (Virtual)

Join Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Evolution of 19th Century Baseball

Learn about the changes in the game, rules, and equipment of baseball throughout the 19th century.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

