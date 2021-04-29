Faro's rooftop sign approved in Tuscan Village

SALEM, N.H. - Inspired by the landmark Ghirardelli sign that glows atop its namesake San Francisco chocolate factory, developer Joe Faro this week was granted permission by the Planning Board to construct his own rooftop display in Tuscan Village.
Mark Gross, with Tuscan Village’s development team, told Salem Planning Board members the request for “an iconic rooftop sign” is directly influenced by the century-old Ghirardelli letters.
“People look at that sign and whether they go there or not, it's an icon in that city,” Faro said. “We have the opportunity with this town center inside of a town to create that.”
Ordinance requires any proposed rooftop signs in Tuscan Village - a 170-acre mixed-use property - to be approved by Faro and the majority of the Planning Board.
“We want this to be iconic of the entire development,” Gross explained in his pitch to the board this week, indicating it will be the only of its kind allowed.
The sign, currently in production, will measure 236 square feet - or 58 feet by 4 feet, he said.
Board members unanimously praised it as having the potential to be a well-known sign of Salem for decades to come.
Faro says the new Tuscan Market building below has eye-catching character of its own, and was designed to mimic a 1920s mill-style building familiar in the Merrimack Valley.
“That building was inspired by the mill buildings in Lawrence. My family came here in the 1950s and they worked in those mills in Lawrence,” Faro said. “Very iconic architecture, very detailed architecture, obviously a lot of brick, some molding, bronze.”
He added, “The beautiful part about the sign, which was really inspired to us by the Ghirardelli sign, was that it was a food enterprise that spanned over 100 years. And my family has been in the food business for now almost 50 years. So there is a really historical significance.”
An exact date for the sign's debut has not been set, but Gross said his team is eyeing Memorial Day weekend.