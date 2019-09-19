SALEM, N.H. — Salem police have filed charges against a father and daughter for a prank gone wrong, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
After being called to a Salem home for a false report of rape, police charged Scott White, 50, of 29 Friendship Drive, Salem, and Brittany Jones, 28, of 231 Wilson St., Manchester, with one misdemeanor count each of false public alarm or report to a government agency.
Jones and White turned themselves into police around 9 p.m. Tuesday, after warrants had been issued for their arrest, according to police. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4 in Salem District Court.
Police say White called his wife and said their daughter Jones was being raped by two men in their Salem home.
White and Jones concocted the story as a prank, police said.
Believing her daughter was being hurt, the mother called 911 at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday asking police to help her daughter, Dolan said.
Officers quickly responded to the call, which came just before a shift change, one of the busiest times of day, Dolan said.
“It’s a very serious crime, and police did not know this was a hoax,” he said.
After interviewing people at the home, police determined it was “a practical joke some family members were playing on other family members,” according to Tuesday’s police log.
“Our officers are going to a call thinking it’s serious, and there’s always some risk with a call,” Dolan said. “We didn’t find this funny.”
Neither did the mother, who thought the crime was real when she made the 911 call, according to police.