BRENTWOOD — The father of a toddler who fatally overdosed at a Londonderry truck stop in 2020 changed his plea to guilty for his role in her death.
Mark Geremia, 35, of Northfield, is the last of three individuals to enter a plea deal connected to the crime and now awaits a Rockingham County judge’s sentence for charges related to his daughter’s death.
On Nov. 16, 2020, authorities responded to a child in cardiac arrest at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry, where three adults had been using drugs inside a pickup truck.
The 21-month-old, known as A.G. in court papers and proceedings due to age, died from ingesting fentanyl, an autopsy found.
Geremia filed his intent to enter a fully-negotiated plea deal on Aug. 25. He will plead guilty to charges including negligent homicide, falsifying physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property.
The plea deal calls for a sentence of eight to 20 years served in New Hampshire State Prison. He would have 18 months of his sentence suspended after completing relevant substance use treatment and parenting programs.
Other charges come with a concurrent sentence of 12 months served in Rockingham County House of Corrections.
Geremia was one of three adults in the truck, along with A.G. and her four-year-old sister. Geremia, A.G.’s mother Shawna Cote and friend Dana Dolan. They were driving home to New Hampshire after traveling to Lawrence to purchase and trade an ATV for heroin, according to court papers.
The three adults began using heroin after buying it. They pulled off the highway on their way back as Geremia was having a hard time driving, according to court documents.
Geremia, Cote and Dolan continued doing drugs in the vehicle with the two children present at the Londonderry stop. The three would occasionally fall asleep and leave the children unsupervised within the truck, authorities said.
Dolan admitted to unbuckling A.G. from her car seat after she woke up because he wanted to inject heroin. Cote took the child up front where she had been cutting heroin at one point, court documents noted. The three nodded off and woke to A.G. unresponsive.
Geremia found his daughter face down in the front of the truck with her legs hanging toward the truck floor, he said in a Mirandized statement to police.
The father was seen throwing what appeared as a book or binder into the woods and attempting to perform CPR on the child, according to witness accounts. The witness said Geremia also stopped during CPR to smoke a cigarette.
According to court filings, Geremia changed his story when asked about what happened. He then told police about the drug use going on in the truck after he found out A.G. had died at Parkland Medical Center.
A.G. was found dirty and malnourished the day she died, investigators said.
Geremia is the last individual involved in the child’s death. The child’s mother, Shawna Marie Cote, and Dana Dolan, a friend in the truck, have already been sentenced. His plea comes nine days after Dolan received his sentencing in a plea deal.
Previous child porn charges and a reckless manslaughter charge were dropped with his plea change. State prosecutors will also not pursue other charges related to his older daughter’s welfare at the time of the original incident.
He was also indicted on possessing child sexual abuse images. Lewd photos were found on Geremia’s phone of his daughters, his indictment charges read. His defense team had argued at a previous court proceeding the photos were taken to show DCYF investigators the kids did not have diaper rashes.
Geremia previously asked a judge for pretrial release when he had plead not guilty. He was denied the request.
A plea and sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 29 in Rockingham County Superior Court. State prosecutors filed a motion to change the date, citing a scheduling conflict with their victim advocate. Defense agreed to the motion.
