BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The father of a Londonderry man on trial for second-degree murder testified Thursday that his son went to a shooting range with the victim only a few weeks before he was killed.
His son, Brandon Castiglione, allegedly shot Luis Garcia, a Pelham minister, on Oct. 1, 2019, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry where Brandon and Mark Castiglione lived.
A bullet and a bullet shell casing were found near the body of Garcia, 60.
Forensics expert Jill Theriault said the testing was inclusive and that a bullet found at the murder scene was fired from a Glock pistol left on top of a white storage drawer in the hallway leading to the second-floor bedroom where Garcia’s body was found.
State prosecutors and defense attorneys have stipulated during the trial in Rockingham Superior Court that the Glock pistol belonged to Brandon Castiglione and he had owned it since 2015.
Mark Castiglione testified that he saw his son use the pistol.
The father said his son and Garcia met at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. He said the two men had “a pretty good relationship.”
The Castigliones attended prayer services and Bible study that Garcia attended or hosted.
Mark Castiglione said his son and Garcia got together socially as well.
The two did things outside church – including going to firing ranges.
The two men went to one together a week or two before Garcia’s death, Mark Castiglione recalled.
He knew his son had a gun — a Glock pistol — and believed he owned another gun that he gave to Garcia.
Mark had seen Brandon shoot the gun before as the father and son would go to a Manchester firing range.
On these outings, Mark Castiglione said he sometimes used his son’s pistol and it operated normally.
The Pelham minister was at Mark Castiglione’s home for a few weeks prior to his death.
“Luis Garcia offered to do some painting in my house,” he said.
Mark Castiglione would leave a key under the front-door mat so Garcia could enter the house while he was at work.
He would check in during his first break to see how Garcia was doing.
Brandon Castiglione was at the home during those weeks. He was also unemployed at the time.
“He really didn’t go out too much at the time,” Mark Castiglione said. Brandon Castiglione mostly went out to church events and met people through church.
He did not hang out with his old friends as he would “keep away from bad elements,” the father said.
On Oct. 1, Mark Castiglione first tried calling Garcia at 9:31 a.m. to check on the painting.
Garcia didn’t answer.
Mark Castiglione called his son a minute later but there was no response.
He tried the two men five more times until 12:45 p.m. – but still no word from either.
He called his daughter, Danielle Patalano, at lunchtime and said neither picked up their phones.
He said his daughter took matters into her own hands. He then received a phone call from her that he needed to get home immediately.
Defense attorney Amy Ashworth questioned how often Garcia was at Mark Castiglione’s house to paint. Mark Castiglione said he did not believe he was there every day.
He had no knowledge if anyone ever assisted Garcia with painting or if the pastor ever invited anyone inside the house when he worked.
Neighbor Robert Mercier of Londonderry also took the witness stand.
Mercier remembered walking his dog past 15 Ridgemont Drive on the day of the murder while taking a break from work.
He really didn’t know the family who lived there other than seeing them in passing. Mercier lived three houses down the street.
On that afternoon, he heard two women yelling back and forth at the end of the Castigliones’ driveway.
“He’s down! Garcia’s down! He’s not breathing! There’s blood everywhere! What about Brandon? Is Brandon OK? Brandon’s just sitting there,” Mercier overheard the women say.
He walked up the driveway to offer help.
“They said, ‘No, we are OK.’”
He told them he was certified in CPR, but they refused his help.
Mercier said his stubborn dog would not move and he stayed in the area for a few more minutes to see a “huge response” of emergency personnel arrive.
This case is linked to a shooting that occurred 11 days after the murder. Garcia’s stepson allegedly opened fire at Mark Castiglione’s wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Witness testimony is rescheduled to resume Friday.
