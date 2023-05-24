EXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will hold a one-day grief support workshop on Friday, June 16, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Exeter Hospital, 4 Alumni Drive, for those feeling the absence of dad during Father's Day.
Participants will discuss the phases and cycles of grief, and share ways to memorialize, honor, and celebrate their fathers' memories. Each group member will receive grief support resources and information to continue with the next steps for healing through this loss.
Registration is required. To sign up, call Hillary Coughlin at 603-660-4528.
Grand opening of pavilion
HAMPSTEAD —The Hampstead Public Library will hold a Community Pavilion grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9 Mary E. Clark Drive.
The pavilion project was made possible from grants, corporate donors and local residents.
Cake and refreshments will be served at the event.
NH AG 'blacklisted' by Russia
CONCORD — New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella issued a statement on the Russian government including his name in its list of hundreds of Americans banned from its country.
"Given the atrocities we are seeing the Kremlin carry out, being blacklisted by Russia is a badge of honor," said Formella. "I am proud to vigorously enforce New Hampshire law and will continue to do so despite attempts like this to try and intimidate America's public officials. This 'action' will have no impact on me, my office, or our work."
Golf Classic registering players
ATKINSON — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union will hold its 2023 Charity Golf Classic Monday, June 12, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
The all-inclusive entry fee includes an afternoon of golf, on-course contests, raffles, beverages, food and more. All golfers will have a chance to shoot the club's golf ball air cannon for a chance to win a tropical vacation. Proceeds support MVCU's new financial education partnership with Banzai, that launches this spring. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information visit online at mvcu.com/golf
Annual golf and gala event
ATKINSON — The third annual Golf and Gala for Austin17House will take place on Monday, July 31, at Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Registration begins at 12 p.m. and golfing will get underway at 1:30 p.m.,
A dinner with prizes and auctions will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $175 per golfer or $75 for dinner only. Proceeds will be used to benefit the youth and families at Austin17House.
To learn more and register, go to www.austin17house.org.
Golf Challenge is back
ATKINSON —Community Crossroads will hold its 34th annual Golf Challenge on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
This tournament benefits kids and adults who experience developmental and other disabilities and their families.
Those interested in golfing individually or with a team can access the event registration at communitycrossroadsnh.org.
More prosecutors added in NH
CONCORD — The U.S. Attorney’s Office was allocated two new attorney positions in the federal budget to address civil rights, domestic terrorism and violent crime in New Hampshire, U.S. Attorney Jane Young announced.
“These new positions will allow us to focus added resources on enforcing federal laws aimed at curbing violence, domestic terrorism and civil rights violations,” said Young. “Furthermore, it has been a priority of our office to enhance our civil rights work in various communities throughout the state, and this dedicated position is a step forward in achieving that goal.”
One attorney will be the first U.S. assistant attorney dedicated to promoting civil rights in New Hampshire, handling both criminal and civil cases. The second hire will address domestic terrorism and other violent crimes throughout the state.
