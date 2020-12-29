The release of the COVID-19 vaccine publicly is also triggering reports of scams and fraud.
A group of federal agencies issued a warning about "emerging fraud schemes" related to the vaccines, which have so far been administered to health care workers, some first responders and politicians at no charge.
Several federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said they have received "complaints of scammers using the public's interest in COVID-19 vaccines to obtain personally identifiable information and money through various schemes," according to a recent alert.
People should be leery of anyone who advertises for or asks for payment or a deposit for early access to the vaccine. Also, no one should ask you "to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list," according to the alert, issued by the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
According to the alert, other suspicious activity to be on the lookout for includes:
- Any offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine.
- Any offer to sell and ship you the vaccine directly.
- Unsolicited emails, calls or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company or vaccine center who is requesting personal information.
- And "Individuals contacting you in person, by phone or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine."
The agencies also suggesting contacting mass.gov or fda.gov for up-to-date, verified information about the vaccines and to consult your primary care physician before getting the vaccines.
And to never share your personal health information "with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals."
If you feel you have been a victim of COVID-19 fraud call (800) CALL-FBI or (800) HHS-TIPS.
As vaccine teams prepare to visit long-term care facilities this week, more than 35,000 people in Massachusetts have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 146,000 doses of the vaccine have arrived in the state so far, according to the state's first round of vaccine reporting.
The Department of Public Health on Dec. 24 added a vaccine dashboard outlining the number of doses administered and shipped, people vaccinated, distribution by county, demographic breakdowns of those receiving vaccines, and vaccines administered by a different type of provider.
The first dashboard, released Thursday, showed that within the last seven days 35,524 doses were administered and 87,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the state.
The next dashboard update is expected to be released on Thursday, Dec. 31, by 5 p.m.
Early doses are being limited to frontline health care workers and long-term care residents — a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to immunize long-term care residents and staff begins at those facilities this week.
The population of Massachusetts is about 6.9 million and limited early supplies of the vaccine mean that the process of vaccinating everyone who wants the two-dose vaccine will take months.
Material from the State House News Service was used in this story.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.