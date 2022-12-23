LAWRENCE — The St. Alfio Society, approaching 100 years in 2023, continued its tradition of good works on Wednesday by donating 50 Christmas dinners to local families in need.
“A lot of these people are new immigrants, a lot of young women and basically have nothing,” said Tony Palmisano, St. Alfio Society president.
Holy Rosary Shrine Rev. Francis Godkin — a friar whose fellow Franciscans have reached out and worked with homeless and other Lawrencians in need — put the society in touch with the recipients, many of whom are without transportation and speak no or very little English.
On Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Palmisano and fellow society members Mike Fusco, Orazio Garozzo, Chuck Fucca, Scott Corcoran, Ronnie Vallante and Jimmy Piemonte bagged ham, pineapple, fresh potatoes, carrots, butternut squash, peas, corn, whole pies and dinner rolls.
At 3:30, Yassenia Peña, an outreach liaison, arranged a van to transport the recipients to the St. Alfio Society on Common Street to receive the food.
The women were very appreciative, Palmisano said.
“It is just a really good feeling to help people who need help,” he said.
Palmisano says many of the society’s members are blessed and they want to do more community outreach. The society volunteers at the Daybreak Shelter and Cor Unum Meal Center, both in Lawrence.
Next week, the society is hosting a party for the Common Street neighborhood including gifts for the children.
The society and the Feast of Three Saints, held each Labor Day weekend, raise money for scholarships for local students, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and local charities. The society’s centennial Feast of the Three Saints will be Sept. 1, 2 and 3.
The latest Christmas giving continues a tradition that harkens to the society’s very beginning.
It was founded by immigrant and first generation Italian Americans in Lawrence, extended cultural and nitty-gritty lifelines — food, information on jobs, burial, as well as the bonds of faith — to families in the city’s Italian enclave.
Many were Sicilian immigrants from the Trecastagni area. There, believers held an annual feast for brothers Saint Alfio, Saint Filadelfo and Saint Cirino, tortured and killed by the Roman Imperial Court in 253 when the three brothers would not renounce their Christian faith.
