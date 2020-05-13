Feast of support for hospital, local business

PELHAM — The healthcare workers at Elliot Hospital in Manchester have a special place in Sahil Maripuri’s heart.
Maripuri, who is from Windham and lives in Pelham, said he and his family spent many hours at Elliot when his young daughter was in the hospital being treated for complications related to food allergies. He said the care and kindness shown by the doctors and nurses there inspired him.
“I can’t tell you how much respect that the doctors and nurses gave us there,” he said.
On May 12, Maripuri donated 300 meals to the healthcare workers at Elliot. He said he wanted to acknowledge and thank them for all of the hard work they are doing during the coronavirus crisis.
The meals, purchased from Tuscan Kitchen in Salem, N.H., were donated on behalf of the charity Maripuri started in memory of his mother — the Shalini Maripuri Foundation.
“My mom passed away in 2014. She had a heart attack at the age of 49, and it was something nobody saw coming. It was a really shocking situation,” he said.
The foundation, he said, aims to spread awareness about heart disease in women, while also supporting families in need of food, shelter, healthcare and education .
“She was really helpful in the community," he said of his mother. "And that got me thinking, ‘What would she have done to help the people around her?’"
That's how they came up with the idea to bring the hundreds of meals to the hospital, he said.
Maripuri said that the staff at Elliot was “thankful for the donation, but also overwhelmed by the amount of generosity" that they are receiving overall from the community.
He said he also was happy to help a local business like Tuscan Kitchen by buying the meals from them, and hopes others are inspired to support local businesses.
"Even if it's just getting a $10 gift card for local coffee," he said. "It doesn't take a lot to make somebody's day."