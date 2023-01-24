Millions of dollars in federal funding are coming to Haverhill and Lawrence as well as to the United Way of the Merrimack Valley and Lawrence General Hospital.
The money will be used for medical diagnostic equipment, park improvements, a redevelopment project and to meet the needs of family childcare educators and families.
Sens. Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren along with Reprs. Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan touted their successful efforts to secure more than $27 million in federal funding in the end-of-year omnibus spending package for 17 community-based projects across the North Shore and Merrimack Valley.
“I am proud to have worked with Senator Warren and Representatives Moulton and Trahan to ensure these community-led projects along the North Shore and Merrimack Valley have the federal funding they need to expand public transit access to the area’s workforce centers, invest in the future of our commercial fishing and seafood industry, ensure coastal communities are made more resilient against extreme weather, and so much more,” Markey said.
Local communities and organizations that received funding in the FY23 spending package include:
Lawrence General Hospital: $1 million to modernize the hospital’s imaging equipment in its Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory to improve efforts to diagnose and treat heart conditions.
"When it comes to life-saving cardiac care through interventional therapy, Lawrence General is an important provider in the Merrimack Valley," said LGH President and CEO Deborah J. Wilson. "This dedicated funding for cutting edge enhancements to Lawrence General Hospital's Cardiac Catheterization Lab will improve efforts to diagnose and treat heart conditions. Our patients and their families will continue to be cared for by top heart and vascular experts, equipped with the latest technology and passionate about improving health and saving lives right here in the Merrimack Valley."
"We are grateful to Congresswoman Trahan for her efforts to secure the funding to support ongoing innovation at Lawrence General Hospital," Wilson added.
Haverhill: $700,000 to improve and promote the Winnekenni Recreation Area — a city-owned conservation area home to the historic Winnekenni Castle — as an economic and cultural destination for residents and visitors. The city will use the money to improve the park's entryway, its restroom facilities, and parking and picnic areas at the top of the hill, and make improvements to the park's trail system. Other federal money will be used to replace the tennis courts and fencing, city officials said.
Mayor James Fiorentini credited Trahan and Markey for their work and commitment to Haverhill, as well as the city’s Washington DC-based lobbying firm Merchant McIntyre & Associates, for securing the funds.
“Thanks to Congresswoman Trahan and Sen. Markey’s strong support, this historic park and regional attraction is one step closer to reaching its potential as an economic development and cultural engine on our city’s path towards equity," Fiorentini said.
Lawrence Community Works Inc.: About $2.1 million to complete the transformational redevelopment of Lawrence’s East Island (Island Street) neighborhood from neglected post-industrial wasteland to vibrant mixed-use community.
United Way of Massachusetts & Merrimack Valley: About $1.4 million to expand its Shared Services MA program to meet the economic needs of family childcare educators and families, and Family Child Care businesses, as well as provide developmental support for children. According to the United Way, the Shared Services program is an innovative approach to equip early childhood educators with the tools and resources they need to strengthen business practices and enhance program quality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.