The cities of Lawrence and Haverhill are benefiting from federal grant funds for "urgent needs" in communities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Mass., announced Thursday morning that Lawrence will receive $1,011,001 and Haverhill $610,649 as part of Community Development Block Grant funding.
Th grant money will allow Lawrence and Haverhill officials "to rapidly respond to urgent needs ... which have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
"This includes the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks, senior services, and more," according to Trahan.
“While we face this unprecedented health emergency, families, workers, and our most vulnerable populations need immediate help from Congress to weather this storm. I am proud to announce this funding as we fight expeditiously to protect our communities during this pandemic and to get people the assistance they immediately need,” said Trahan, in a prepared statement.
The city of Lawrence will also receive $526,348 from an Emergency Solutions Grant fund "to address the impact of COVID-19 among individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness," Trahan said.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini described receipt of the grant money as "tremendous news."
“In addition to increasing our CDBG funds from around $1 million to around $1.6 million overnight, it also lifts the cap on what we can give to charities that work with the poor. This is a massive increase that is going to allow us to do more for those agencies and organizations that really need it right now. This means more help and resources for our homeless, our hungry, our jobless and especially our families and children," said Fiorentini.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera echoed similar sentiments.
“In a time where every resource is precious and we are not certain what help will be there in the end for Lawrence, that Congresswomen Trahan has secured this federal funding means that Lawrence can continue to plan the recovery of the COVID-19 Pandemic with money in the bank,” said Rivera.
