BOSTON - Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was formally sentenced in federal court Tuesday morning for causing a series of natural gas fires and explosions that ripped through the Merrimack Valley on Sept. 13, 2018.
U.S. District Court Judge Dennis Saylor ordered the company to pay a $53 million fine and placed it on three years of probation.
Columbia Gas previously pleaded guilty to the federal charges in February. The guilty plea follows a settlement between Columbia Gas and its parent company, NiSource, with U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
The deal allows the company and its executives to avoid criminal prosecution for violating the federal Pipeline Safety Act in exchange for paying a $53 million fine and selling Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to a third party.
Federal officials blame the companies for causing the Sept. 13, 2018 disaster that killed a teenager, injured dozens and damaged more than 130 homes in Andover, North Andover and south Lawrence. Thousands of residents and businesses in the three communities were left without natural gas for heat and hot water for several months in some cases.
Under the plea deal, Columbia Gas accepted responsibility for the disaster and agreed to pay a record fine while NiSource puts the company up for sale.
Eversource has offered to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts in a deal worth $1.1 billion, which appears to have taken shape under the cloud of the federal investigation.
Columbia Gas has also agreed to allow a federal monitor to supervise its residential and commercial gas operations in the state for the next three years, or until it is sold.
The gas disaster, caused by overpressurized lines operated by Columbia Gas, resulted in the death of Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence. Three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt. Damages in Andover, Lawrence and North Andover are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
This is a developing story. A full report will online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.