BOSTON – Massachusetts’ federal legislative delegation is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to launch a pre-registration system for the COVID-19 vaccine, a push that comes on the heels of state Sen. Diana DiZoglio’s filing of such a bill just last week.
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark penned a letter to Baker that was co-signed by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey as well as U.S. Reps. Lori Trahan, Ayanna Pressley, Seth Moulton, Jim McGovern, Stephen Lynch, Bill Keating and Jake Auchincloss.
In the missive, the lawmakers expressed their concerns over the state’s vaccine rollout and lack of the sort of pre-registration system that has been launched successfully in other states including Florida, New Jersey and West Virginia.
“We remain deeply concerned that the absence of a centralized pre-registration system for vaccine appointments has contributed to a slow and inequitable deployment of vaccines in Massachusetts, a trend that will only be exacerbated by increased demand as appointments open up to future eligibility groups,” wrote the lawmakers. “We therefore implore you to act with the requisite urgency to develop and implement a centralized, accessible system for all Massachusetts residents to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, confirm eligibility details, and receive notification when an appointment becomes available at a convenient location.”
DiZoglio said she was heartened by the letter of support for her legislation.
“Our federal delegation led by Congresswoman Clark has hit the nail on the head,” she said. "I am so grateful to our federal legislative delegation for throwing their weight behind the call to establish a pre-registration system in Massachusetts. Our voices are only going to continue to get louder until the Governor acts. If he won’t budge, it is our responsibility to take up this measure and lead in the Senate by passing this legislation immediately.”