BOSTON — Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit against Massachusetts over its "exclusionary" admissions policies at vocational and technical schools, alleging the taxpayer-funded schools are cherry-picking high-performing students while weeding out minorities and low-income applicants.
The complaint, filed by the Vocational Education Justice Coalition on behalf of several prospective vocational students, alleges that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has "persistently failed to properly interpret the civil rights laws" in its statewide admissions policies.
That has allowed the state's 37 vocational and technical schools to continue using "unvalidated criteria that disproportionately exclude students in protected classes," lawyers for the coalition allege in the 181-page complaint.
"The result is public school admissions processes that begin to resemble those at selective private schools—where students are 'rank ordered' on various exclusionary criteria and then offered admission based on their point score," they wrote.
The complaint asks the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to suspend any federal education funding to the state unless it prohibits the schools from utilizing "discriminatory admissions criteria" and require a "more equitable admission process" for students.
The coalition said the latest admissions data shows that of students applying to vocational and technical schools for the current school year, nearly 50% were white, compared to 37% minorities. Only 30% of students admitted in the current school year were English language learners, the said.
Nearly 23,000 Massachusetts high school students are enrolled in career and technical education programs. An estimated 4,000 students are on waiting lists to get into the schools, according to the Alliance for Vocational Technical Education.
For years, education reform advocates, lawmakers and local officials have called on state education leaders to mandate that vocational schools use lotteries, like other schools, to fill limited classroom openings at vocational and technical schools.
Currently applicants are scored on their academic, attendance and disciplinary records.
Legislation that would set up a lottery system has been filed in several consecutive legislative sessions, but the effort has failed to win traction. Similar proposals have been re-filed for consideration in the new two-year session.
In 2021, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley singled out six vocational schools that had “enrollment discrepancies” between their student demographics and those of the traditional high schools in their communities.
He sent letters to the schools asking them to voluntarily make changes to admissions policies “that may be impacting equitable student access.”
Municipal leaders, including Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, had called on the state to scrap the current admissions policies.
Instead, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted new regulations requiring vocational schools to adopt “data-informed admissions policies” to promote “equitable access” to the programs. Under the rules, the equity plans will be subject to annual approval by local school committees.
Voke school administrators say they've taken steps to diversify student bodies by updating their admissions policies to comply with the new regulations.
A recent survey by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators found nearly 97% of the state’s regional vocational-technical and agricultural high schools have made changes in admissions policies, practices or staffing in recent years.
The changes ranged from doing away with the traditional system of ranking applicants on their academic, attendance and disciplinary records, to increasing bilingual staff and allowing interviews as part of the application process.
Some schools, including the Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers, have been testing out a lottery system in parts of the admissions process, according to the report.
But advocates say those changes have done a little to resolve the disparities in admissions.
"Any student who successfully completes middle school should have an equal shot admission to a vocational educational program," said Andrea Sheppherd Lomba, with the Massachusetts Communities Action Network, which is part of the coalition. "Rank-ordering students based on their grades or attendance, and only admitting the top students, is antithetical to the whole purpose behind vocational education."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
