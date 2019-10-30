Feltes, Sununu asked to join Volinsky at event

InDepthNH.org has invited state Sen. Dan Feltes and Gov. Chris Sununu to speak at the Why the Future of News Matters event in Manchester Nov. 12 to be fair since Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky had already agreed to sit on a panel discussion that evening before he threw his hat in the ring this week.
Volinsky announced Wednesday that he will challenge Feltes in the Democratic primary to run against Sununu, a Republican who is seeking his second term.
Feltes has agreed to participate in the event. Sununu has not yet responded to the invitation.
In a dustup over whether Sununu had a hand in the Fish and Game Commission’s recent refusal to reappoint executive director Glenn Normandeau even though Sununu says he was not involved, Feltes said Sununu was “lying” and Sununu’s spokesman called Feltes’ allegations a “political stunt.”
The keynote speaker Nov. 12 at the Derryfield Restaurant in Manchester is author, filmmaker Gloria Norris who will talk about the media landscape today, along with how her work often requires a reporter’s skills. Norris, who serves on the board of directors for InDepthNH.org, will also be speaking to various groups during her trip to Manchester as her book KooKooLand is also the One Book, One Manchester selection for her riveting memoir about growing up in the Queen City in a poor, dysfunctional family.
The original panel will remain with the event starting at 5 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Derryfield Restaurant in Manchester. Along with Volinsky, ACLU-NH’s legal director Gilles Bissonnette will discuss the status of the lawsuit that he and six media outlets filed against Attorney General Gordon MacDonald seeking to make public the secret Laurie List of dishonest police officers.
First Amendment Attorney Rick Gagliuso and InDepthNH.org founder Nancy West will talk about why vibrant news is needed to make great democracy.
News professionals from around the state will have their say on the future of local news and several have agreed to help sponsor the event.
Also sponsoring Why the Future of News Matters so far are Northeast Delta Dental and the Bernstein Shur law firm. Tickets are available at InDepthNH.org’s website, http://indepthnh.org/.
This is the nonprofit InDepthNH.org’s major annual fundraiser. All donations by individuals from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 will be matched dollar for dollar by major funders through NewsMatch, with the opportunity for local businesses, foundations and philanthropists to add to that match and help sponsor the Nov. 12 event. More information by emailing nancywestnews@gmail.com.
The national funders of NewsMatch include Knight Foundation, Democracy Fund, Facebook Journalism Project, Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Present Progressive Fund at Schwab Charitable, and Natasha and Dirk Ziff and REI Co-op.