Feltes to challenge Sununu

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeding off the energy of the national race at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes addressed his recent decision to run for governor.
Feltes, a former legal aid lawyer from Concord, kicked off his campaign in a video on Tuesday,
“We need to win and we need to reelect Jeanne Shaheen. It’s critical that we reelect Jeanne Shaheen,” Feltes said. “We have a lot of Trump allies who are running against her — that’s not who we are.”
As for the national race, Feltes said candidates are taking the first-in-the-nation primary seriously, and that he has been able to have conversations with presidential hopefuls about issues close to Granite Staters.
“They are really digging in, they are listening to what’s going on, what working families and everyday people in New Hampshire are facing,” Feltes said.
Currently both chambers of the state Legislature are held by Democrats, though not super majorities that could override a veto. Feltes said in his campaign kickoff video that he is trying to fix the currently broken system as he sees it.
He pointed to Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent actions of auctioning off a variety of items from the statehouse.
“I think among other things auctioning off a copy of the paid family leave veto was a slap in the face to the working families of New Hampshire,” Feltes said. “And then proceeding to auction off the American flag and the New Hampshire flag flown over the state house the same day he vetoed the bill I filed on paid family leave is a slap in the face to veterans who served in New Hampshire and across the country.”
Coming from a working-class background, Feltes said he wants to fight for New Hampshire’s working class, which includes continuing the fight for paid family leave and education funding.
He also wants to focus on mental health and addiction treatment.
“What we have with this governor is a doorway program, but nothing much once you get through the doorway,” Feltes said, adding the governor vetoed additional state funding for mental health programs in the state budget and a separate emergency funding bill.
“We have to continue on this pathway where we continue to expand opportunity for everyone — not just those at the top,” Feltes said. “That’s what will be my focus each and every day as governor if I have the honor and privilege of being elected.”