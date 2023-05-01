LAWRENCE — A city man was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail after detectives raided a Lawrence Street apartment and found fentanyl, ammunition and cash, authorities said.
Samuel Guzman Jr., 23, was arrested Friday after authorities executed a search warrant.
He was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl (100+ grams) and possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card.
He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail.
Earlier Friday, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, the State Police Gang Unit and the Lawrence Police Department, executed a search warrant at 11 Lawrence St, Apt. 601, Lawrence.
Besides locating Guzman Jr. and seizing the drugs and ammunition, the State Police detectives seized $3,672.
Guzman Jr. was represented during his arraignment by attorney Paul Farina of Andover.
