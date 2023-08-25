LAWRENCE — The Massachusetts Health Connector will hold an End of Summer Festival and health care registration event on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. on the Campagnone Common.
This free event will feature family entertainment, music, food, and giveaways. Health Connection officials and Navigators from the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council will be on site to enroll participants in affordable healthcare coverage.
Health Connector welcomes all local residents, including MassHealth members at risk of losing coverage due to expiring federal COVID-19 protections, which includes thousands of residents across the region. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at tinyurl.com/am8zrhad.-
Forecast cancels Methuen concert
METHUEN — The city’s summer nights concert scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, at Riverwalk Park has been canceled due to a forecast of rain. The remaining two concerts on Sept. 8 and 22 at 6 p.m. are still scheduled to be held.
Red Cross Blood Drive Saturday
METHUEN — Marsh Corner Community Church at 317 Pelham St. will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
About a pint of whole blood is given during a donation, which takes about an hour.
Power Red donations collect the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg or O blood.
To sign up for a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Opening night art reception Friday
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association at 65 Water St. will hold a free, public, opening night reception for its 22nd Annual Art Auction Exhibition on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Seventy-five area artists have donated works for the auction to support the NAA’s programming and mission initiatives and to celebrate the NAA’s 75th anniversary.
The exhibition provides a chance to preview auction items. The Opening Night Reception doubles as the NAA’s Artists Appreciation Night to recognize the donating artists.
This event will feature one-night-only artwork for sale and a one-night-only raffle drawing for anyone who purchases a main auction raffle ticket. The Opening Reception also provides a first look at Silent Auction artwork that will be available for bidding starting Sept. 10, in-person, in the NAA galleries with a full-day, special event from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring another special raffle draw. The annual auction and party is scheduled for Sept. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for the auction are available online at newburyportart.org/auction.
