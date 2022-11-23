HAVERHILL — From its display of sparkling, illuminated Christmas trees laden with ornaments to an array of colorful holiday wreaths and table centerpieces, the Festival of Trees at Buttonwoods Museum instills the magic of the holiday season in people of all ages.
Thomas Spitalere, a museum assistant, helped launch the event 21 years ago and is still in charge.
“When we introduced the festival, we had just 21 display pieces and it was open for just three days,” he says.
Now, visiting this winter wonderland has become a tradition for many in the region and beyond.
“One grandmother has been coming with her granddaughter since the girl was an infant, while a Haverhill schoolteacher has been attending the festival with members of her growing family,” Spitalere says. “We have families coming from across New England, including some that attend as many Festival of Trees events that they can.”
Well more than 100 decorated pieces are anticipated to highlight this year’s 21st annual festival, which will be open from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11.
“We were open last year during COVID, and our visitors very much appreciated the event, which was held with restrictions such as masks and crowd size limits,” Spitalere says. “At this point, all of the restrictions have been lifted for this year’s event, assuming state guidelines do not change. But if someone prefers to wear a mask, they can, and we support their choice, as we want this event to be for everyone.”
Spitalere credits the members of the community and various businesses and organizations that have donated creatively themed trees and other displays every year. Without those donations, there would be no festival, he says.
“Without the community’s support, which we’ve received for the last 20 years, we would not be able to present this special holiday event for the community,” Spitalere says.
A gala celebration is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, appetizers, coffee, tea and other beverages. Admission is $15.
Senior Days are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature $1 off admission. Senior tea parties are from noon to 2 p.m. Nostalgia Christmas events run all day and include timeless classic radio shows from holidays past. Candlelight tours of the historic John Ward House are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Other events include Family Days on Saturdays, featuring visits from Santa Claus; art demonstrations presented by the Greater Haverhill Arts Association; a Ladies & Educators Night; a children’s scavenger hunt; Colonial cooking demonstrations in the John Ward House; and live music.
Ugly Sweater Day is Nov. 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and receive half-price admission.
Veterans & First Responders Appreciation Day is Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Veterans and first responders will be admitted free, while their families will receive discounted admission.
Visitors will have the opportunity to take home their favorite tree, wreath or table centerpiece by purchasing raffle tickets and entering drawings. There will also be a silent auction featuring items donated by local residents and businesses.
“We have people visit each year in search of a particular display piece,” Spitalere says. “The donors do such a great job with their decorated pieces that visitors hope for a chance to win their favorite piece.”
All net proceeds from the festival help maintain the museum properties and fund educational programs for all ages.
The Buttonwoods Museum showcases more than 375 years of history and preserves a collection of property, artifacts and landscapes with historical significance to Greater Haverhill. It also tells the stories of Haverhill residents past and present with a changing roster of exhibits.
The grounds include the 1814 Duncan House — which houses the museum and the Haverhill Historical Society — the 1859 Daniel Hunkins Shoe Shop and the 1710-1810 John Ward House.
