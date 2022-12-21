BOSTON — Only one-quarter of the inmates who applied for medical parole in the past year were approved for early release from prison, according to state records.
The state Department of Correction has released data showing that 67 prisoners petitioned the state for medical parole during the previous fiscal year, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, but only 17 were approved. The other 57 inmates were denied parole because DOC officials said they didn't meet the criteria for release.
Of those granted release on medical grounds, 12 were white, four were black and one Hispanic, according to the state agency. At least one individual who was cleared for release was listed as a Guatemalan national.
Two of the inmates granted parole died before they were released, the agency said.
The medical parole program — which is also known as "compassionate release" — was approved by the state Legislature in 2018 for inmates who are terminally ill or permanently incapacitated, and do not pose a public safety risk, to apply for early release. The law applies to state prisons, houses of corrections and county jails.
To date, at least 69 inmates have been released up to the program, according to the state agency.
An estimated 15% of state prisoners are 55 or older, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, an advocacy group that works on criminal justice reforms.
On Beacon Hill, some lawmakers have criticized the state for being too reluctant to authorize the release of terminally ill prisoners as the law intended.
A proposal filed by several Democrats calls for updating the law to allow third parties to petition for release of inmates with cognitive impairments, separating the process of determining a prisoner's medical condition and his public safety risk and streamlining the process for reviewing applications for medical parole.
But the proposal has languished in a legislative committee since it was filed last year, and its outcome remains unclear with the Dec. 31 end of session looming.
Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts, an advocacy group, argues that keeping people in prison who are no longer a threat is inhumane and suggests that releasing them early also saves taxpayers money.
The group says the cost of taking care of severely ill prisoners is much higher than the average $70,000 a year cost to incarcerate a healthy individual.
"The individuals who are entitled to release are often the most elderly and frail members of the prison population, and are the least likely to reoffend," the group said in a recent statement. "Many are rapidly deteriorating and have already served decades in prison."
While the medical parole statute has brought Massachusetts closer in line with the compassionate release policies of other states, the group says eligible prisoners "continue to face significant barriers to the medical parole process that prevent them from petitioning for or receiving the relief to which they are entitled."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
