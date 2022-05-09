NORTH ANDOVER — A multitude of American flags will be flying on the Town Common again this spring.
Thanks to the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers, the fourth annual Field of Honor will express patriotic spirit by putting 500 flags on continual display for three weeks.
“Flags will be there from May 21 through June 11, in honor of both Memorial Day and Flag Day on the 14th,” said Rick Blain of the Exchange Club.
Because Flag Day falls on a Tuesday, it will be celebrated a few days before, on a Saturday, Blain said.
“We’re going to have a celebration on the eleventh, at ten in the morning, with speakers and the Merrimack Valley Concert Band with patriotic music,” he said.
Some flags will be provided by the club, but the great majority will be purchased by the public, who are encouraged to dedicate a flag to those who have served their country or community.
Along with members of the military, flags have been dedicated to first responders, including medical professionals, and also teachers, Blain said.
The flags stand eight feet tall, and their poles are mounted on lengths of rebar that have been pounded into the ground, which keep them stabilized.
“We have it lit up at night, so it’s lit up 24/7,” Blain said.
The display has received wide support from community groups, he said, starting with the Select Board that approved the club’s request to hold the event. Individuals have also expressed their appreciation for the Field of Honor.
“We have club members out at the field during the day selling flags each year,” Blain said. “Hundreds and hundreds of people come through the field and many of those stop to thank us for what we’re doing.”
The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers, a service organization and chapter of the National Exchange Club, has been in operation for 75 years.
Flags for the Field of Honor can be purchased and dedicated for $49 at the websites xcflags.org, or xcflags.com. People can also send a check for that amount, along with a dedication, to Exchange Club, 30 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover, MA 01845. They can also call Rick Blain at 508-523-3086 or Bob Wescott at 978-375-6217.
Once the Field of Honor is on display at the Town Common, people can also pick up an order form there at the event banner.
