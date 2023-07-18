The Essex Art Center’s third annual block party, Fiesta en la calle, drew a crowd to Island Street on Saturday despite the uncertain weather.
The event featured live music, dancing, games, art activities, and ice cream with family-friendly programming like a participatory dance session with Izizwe Dance Studio.
Performances included Lawrence musicians Felipe Collazo, Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba. Local nonprofits and businesses had information booths about their programs. Indoors, an inclusive art show and sale highlighted the work of professional artists and youth artists, many exhibiting and selling their works for the first time.
During this year’s event, which coincided with Essex Art Center’s 30th anniversary, guests learned about the center’s renovation plans and vision for the future.
Proceeds from artwork sales benefited the artists and helped support Essex Art Center’s free and reduced-cost programming.
