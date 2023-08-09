LAWRENCE — It’s morning in the mill basement and boxers stand on peeling blue mats punching heavy bags slung from chains anchored to the ceiling.
“Make sure we’re punching from the face, bringing our hands back to the face,” coach Al Latulippe hollers to his boxers, some with trembling hands due to Parkinson’s disease.
“Sticking and moving; throw a combo and move around,” he tells the class. Some of them are slowed by stiffness in the arms, shoulders and legs.
Through the gym speaker Roy Orbison sings “Crying,” followed by The Beach Boys’ harmonizing on “Good Vibrations.”
Sometimes Latulippe will slip quick changes or even math into his litany.
“Jab, cross, hook,” he’ll say, wait a beat, then have the crew do a lunge or a multiplication or addition problem.
“What’s six times eight? 14 plus two?”
Moving and thinking can be especially difficult for people with Parkinson’s. They number about 1 million in the United States, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
The point is to do things that are hard and hopefully slow down the disease’s progression.
Otherwise, Latulippe hollers the same time-honored boxing maxims to these 11 adults that every lost and angry kid who wandered into an old-school gym has heard for the last 100-plus years.
Latulippe’s Rock Steady Boxing Boston celebrates 10 years Saturday in Wilmington with food, the latest research on Parkinson’s, and to recognize the upbeat spirit that defines Latulippe’s charges.
Some 200 boxers with Parkinson’s train with him and his coaches in Lawrence, Manchester, New Hampshire, Newton, Cambridge and Randolph to maintain or improve their quality of life.
They are people who hadn’t entertained boxing in their youth, let alone adulthood.
Most of them are retired.
They include a former Andover salesperson, Scott Sherman; a retired Lawrence High School history teacher who lives in Salem, New Hampshire, Andy Rusch; and a retired Dell Technologies manager from Atkinson, David Sweeney.
Also, a retired private pilot for a prominent Merrimack Valley defense contractor, Pete D’Auteuil; and a mental-health counselor who has had Parkinson’s for nine years and boxed for six of them, Pat Nemec.
Parkinson’s is a movement disorder. It attacks the cells in the brain that make dopamine, which influences movement, Nemec says.
Holding gloved hands high strengthens and limbers the shoulders, Nemec says.
“The punching, he tries to get us to go fast,” she explains. “And that is because we are naturally slowed down. So you have to push yourself really, really hard to get yourself to move quickly — and with power.”
The boxers, their motivation, and Latulippe’s presence make for a powerful combination.
“Look at the energy Al has,” Nemec says. “It inspires me to work harder.”
Latulippe, who lives in Methuen, was a troubled Lawrence kid.
He found his way through his wife’s help, fitness training and coaching Rock Steady boxers. He also trains professional and amateur fighters.
Along the way, in 2013, he learned about Rock Steady in Indianapolis, Indiana, and boxing therapy for people with Parkinson’s.
He, along with Greg Geheb, who has Parkinson’s, traveled to Indiana, enrolled in the program and gained certification. Together they formed Rock Steady Boxing Boston. Geheb now lives in North Carolina, where he runs Rock Steady programs.
Here in the Lawtown Boxing Gym, downstairs at the Riverwalk complex on Merrimack Street, posters and photos and clippings paper the wall, a nod to bygone fights and eras.
Red-painted water pipes, likely cast iron, extend just under the ceiling and across the room.
Music and Latulippe’s voice join the patter and thuds of gloves against bags; repetition can be tedious and draining.
People are always coming and going in boxing. A small percentage of people stay with it since the workouts can be ferocious and, for those who enter the ring, getting hit hurts.
But there’s a high that exhaustion, music and positive energy delivers to boxers.
They absorb it as they sweat, slide and bang rhythmic beats against a bag or a pair of mitts held by a trainer.
Rock Steady fighters do not spar. The only contact they initiate is with bags and mitts.
It is a good, long workout — 90 minutes three times a week and Sundays. The sessions must be coordinated with medication and eating.
Sleep is an issue for people with Parkinson’s, so tiring the body promotes rest.
The workout ends with core exercises. Each boxer chooses an exercise. Reverse crunches, mountain climbers, planks and such.
“You are killing me, Pete,” one of the boxers calls out when D’Auteuil announces his favorite core exercise.
The workout ends, the room exhales and the crew climbs into the ring for a photo.
Most people need help entering a ring, hands to separate the elastic bands while the fighters lift their legs and squeeze through the ropes.
In the ring the group stands closely.
They like being boxers; they like being with each other.
They raise a hand and shout “Rock Steady!” then bid each other adieu and walk away as steady as they can.
