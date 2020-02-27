SALEM, Mass. -- A hearing is underway Thursday in Salem Superior Court in what could be the final judicial approval of the $143 million class action settlement for victims of the Sept. 13, 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster.
Residents and businesses in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover were affected by the natural gas disruption that caused fires, explosions and loss of the utility for months.
Superior Court Judge James Lang has presided over discussion and approval of the class action settlement, which involved dozens of attorneys from all over the country and 25 class action claims.
Natural gas provider Columbia Gas has already spent roughly a billion dollars helping customers who were displaced and crippled by the disaster, caused by over-pressurization of gas lines.
Lang on Thursday is expected to hear opposition to finalizing the settlement, including from Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, who was personally affected by the disaster, and Tania Gonzalez, a woman who was living in South Lawrence at the time and is representing herself.
A total of 11,077 claims for restitution and payments were filed in the class action suit; 10,432 residential and 645 business claims, attorneys told Lang Thursday morning.
The 11,077 encompass losses and damages inflicted to 35,000 people.
In his opening remarks, Lang said it is his understanding the average settlement payment, for a family of four, is $8,750.
A Harvard College professor, an expert in class action suits, reviewed the proposed settlement and described it as "superb and historic," said lead class action attorney John Roddy.
"We believe the settlement is fair and reasonable, your honor," said Roddy.
The hearing on the $143 million class action comes a day after Columbia Gas pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to pay a $53 million fine. Competing utility Eversource also announced plans to buy the company Wednesday night.
