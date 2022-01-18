ANDOVER — After a life of bravery, service and loyalty, Andover police K-9 Grimm will take his final ride through town Wednesday morning.
The German Shepherd, age 10, whose police career took him from the search for the Boston Marathon bombers to meeting children in local schools, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, police said.
Sgt. Michael "Mickey" Connor has been Grimm's handler "the entire time," said Andover Police Lt. Edward Guy.
Grimm was Connor's work partner and also part of his family.
"He's a real good dog," Guy said. "It's sad. The whole thing is just sad."
During the past week, after Grimm hadn't been his usual self, Connor had him checked out, thinking maybe he had kennel cough.
Tests revealed an aggressive form of lung cancer that already metastasized to Grimm's lymph nodes. Connor had to make the agonizing decision to have Grimm euthanized.
"They were at the Boston Marathon Bombing, the Watertown Standoff, they have competed in numerous USPCA dog trials, located missing people, apprehended criminals, and found over a hundred pounds of drugs over their career together," Andover police posted to their Facebook page on social media Monday. "Mickey and Grimm also enjoyed educating the public, teaching about drugs and police work to the incoming freshmen of AHS every year since partnering up."
Police noted "Mickey and Grimm were probably most famous for being the stars of, 'Where’s Grimm Wednesday'," a social media series where the public would guess what landmark the K-9 was at.
Hundreds of people responded to the department's Facebook post on Monday, recalling their encounters with Grimm and sending love and prayers.
On Wednesday between 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., Grimm will take his final ride from the Andover Police Station through downtown. Police have invited anyone who would like to wave or hold a sign of support.
The duo will head right on Central Street, left on School Street, and make a return left onto Main Street traveling north through downtown and back by the police station, police said.
