LAWRENCE — Anyone with a connection to the Leahy School is invited to take a final walk-through of the 101-year-old Erving Avenue building on Saturday morning.
"They are invited to share their memories with us whether they were a student or staff member ... That building has educated thousands and thousands of kids over the past 100 years," said Patricia Mariano, a veteran educator and retired Leahy School principal who is helping organize the farewell event.
"The final walk through is a way of saying good bye and thank you," she said.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Built in 1921, the Leahy School was literally crumbling, cramped and in disrepair. A new, $103.7 million school is being built using a combination of COVID-19 relief money and school building assistance funds.
On Saturday morning, items will be collected for a time capsule being built in the school's memory. Visitors will also be given cards asking them to write down a memory to share about the school, Mariano said.
The event will also include a guest book and souvenir bookmarks commemorating Capt. Francis M. Leahy, who was killed in action on July 24, 1918 in Epieds, France.
A Lawrence native, Mariano worked in the Lawrence Public Schools for 40 years including 12 years as Leahy School principal.
Her years at the Leahy School will always have a special place in her heart.
"I had never worked in a place with such a loving, dedicated and supportive staff," she said.
The new school's library will be named after Mariano. City councilors approved the naming on Tuesday night, endorsing a motion by City Councilors Maria De La Cruz.
Mariano's work in the school district as well as the Lawrence School Committee, Lawrence Cultural Council and St. Alfio Society "has been an honor," De La Cruz said.
"I just couldn't believe it," said Mariano, after the meeting.
Her father, the late Joseph Giuffrida, was chief city assessor working at Lawrence City Hall for 36 years. He died in 2013.
"All I could think of is I wish my Dad were here. I was hoping he was looking down on me and I'm sure he's so proud," she said.
