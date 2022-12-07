HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum's Festival of Trees is in its final week and is open Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. A children’s scavenger hunt is all day and holiday movies will be shown at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Movies are included in the cost of admission.
The festival is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features Senior Day with $1 off admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A senior tea party included in the ticket price is from noon to 2 p.m. Coffee, tea and pastries will be available all day. The festival is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Arts and crafts for kids are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will be at the festival from noon to 2 p.m. A Colonial cooking demonstration is the John Ward house. Live holiday music is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and features Currier Square. Sunday is the final day and the festival is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with art demonstrations by members of the Greater Haverhill Art Association.
For a complete schedule of events, visit buttonwoodsfot.org.
Virtual author visit at Stevens Library on Dec. 8
NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library will host a virtual author visit (an evening with three mystery writers) Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.
The event will be moderated by Rachel Raczka of The Boston Globe and will feature authors Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk.
Registration is required at stevensmemlib.org.
Makers Market debuts Friday, Dec. 9
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Makers’ Market will debut this year on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Andover Historical Society, 800 Mass. Ave., in the town’s old center.
Both days will offer holiday shopping with over 40 local artisans selling handmade goods, while children can enjoy free crafts. Photos with Santa offered for a small donation of hand warmers and new socks for those in need.
Also visits with Disney princesses and Batman, while Bella Ballerina will perform and a local 11-year-old musician will play acoustic guitar and sing. Food trucks will be serving signature dishes.
Proceeds support the North Andover Historical Society and charities that serve the homeless.
Caroling and Camaraderie at the East Parish Meeting House
HAVERHILL — The seventh annual Caroling and Camaraderie gathering take place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at the historic and restored East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road. The public is invited. The event will include caroling led by the Riversiders and the Greenleaf Musicians, a fire, refreshments, candlelight and neigborly cheer. RSVP is appreciated but not required at rroffo@comcast.net. Please park on the lawn or in driveway across the street.
Santa is at Smolak Farms until Dec. 21
NORTH ANDOVER — Santa will be at Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21.
Pictures with Santa will be taken free of charge.
Drawn to the Music registering now
SALEM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Philharmonic is accepting submissions for Drawn to the Music 2023. Submissions must be postmarked by Dec. 31.
This collaborative project provides New Hampshire elementary students with an opportunity to listen to great works of western music and create original illustrations in response.
The resulting artwork (up to 150 images to be selected) will be scanned and projected above the orchestra during their performance of the piece.
Drawn to the Music takes place Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
Each winning artist and a guest and sponsoring teachers will receive free entry to the concert. For details, visit nhphil.org/drawn-to-the-music.
