ANDOVER — The sculpture was originally called “Swept Up.”
It’s made of red clay, glass and a bed spring.
Its creator, Andover based artist Michele Bourgeau, said it tells a story about her own life. She renamed the piece to “Balancing Act” to better reflect how things have changed.
Bourgeau works across a half-dozen mediums including sculpture, ceramics, mosaics and oil painting, but it’s the combining of past works into collages that has taken her interest recently.
Separated from family during the COVID-19 pandemic, feeling a need to express herself, but at a loss for a medium, she turned to her art and began recycling her own earlier pieces.
“I started to cut up my old art,” Bourgeau said. “Pieces that I thought, you know what, this isn’t to me that great of a piece but there is something in it that I might have liked.”
Bourgeau said she found it therapeutic.
“So I just sat and cut little things for hours,” she said.
It also gave her time just to think, as she used old materials to create new collages.
“Something unexpected, something totally different than what originally the intent was,” she said.
Crayons, leaves and flowers
Ever since she was a child, Bourgeau said art has served both as a tool for expression and healing.
“The process alone is incentive enough, however, when you complete a piece, you also have a product that may surprise you at its core revelation,” she said.
Bourgeau was born in Michigan in 1954 as the sixth child with eight other siblings. She grew up with nature and found in it a source of inspiration.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of money, but we did have I think parents that just naturally understood the value of the written word and of the beautiful world of art,” she said. “We just used or, I did whatever we really had to create art, make gifts for each other at Christmas.”
For Bourgeau, multimedia started early, and art supplies included the usual crayons and watercolors, but also leaves, stones and flowers.
“I just always had an interest in, you know, pulling things together and creating something that I thought was interesting or beautiful,” she said.
She didn’t limit it to natural objects though.
“We also had a junk drawer that I found invaluable,” Bourgeau said.
Her mom also partook, creating Christmas gifts using materials including broken glass.
“I was very fascinated with glass,” Bourgeau said. “I remember making a card for her and using pieces of glass to create a flower.”
It wasn’t until she became a single mother and raised kids that she had an opportunity to take her passion for art further.
“I recognized that I hadn’t invested in myself,” she said.
Around the time her eldest child was in high school, she started taking classes and working at Northern Essex Community College. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art from Wellesley College and then a Masters of Elementary Education, Creative Arts and Learning, from Lesley University.
The work of balancing school and raising kids is where “Swept Up” came from.
Fungus, feathers and sea glass
Nowadays Bourgeau has a gallery and studio on Lowell Street in Andover. Her art can be viewed at michelebourgeau.com.
While she has always enjoyed a variety of mediums, her art in the past mostly consisted of watercolors, still life and floral paintings. But since the pandemic she has been experimenting more.
“I wasn’t sure what I was doing. I was maybe trying to make it look more realistic and now that part is more free to just explore and create scenes that are a little bit unexpected and kind of quirky,” she said.
This has resulted in her art being more abstract and allowing the viewer to decide for themselves what a piece is.
“To me that is more interesting than just something pretty you hang on your wall,” she said.
She also started making sculptures with found objects with materials including fungus, feathers and sea glass.
One piece is called “Harold.” It’s made of a cement cast squirrel, fungus, driftwood, a box, moss and a metal acorn.
“I think there is some incredible beauty in the fungus,” Bourgeau said.
Free and not boxed in
Balancing her own life now, the act of renaming “Swept Up” to “Balancing Act” holds a significant meaning to her.
“I don’t feel swept up anymore, but I do feel the need to stay balanced,” she said.
Bourgeau’s husband, Tim Lea, also says this is one of his favorite pieces.
“It kind of defies gravity,” Lea said. “You can feel the balance in the girl’s arms.”
He said her art is a representation of where she is in life.
“Michele’s art is definitely an expression of her life experiences,” he said. “As I have seen her grow as a person I have also seen her art grow in its depth.”
This has resulted in her art being more free and playful these days.
“She is feeling really free about her life and her ability to do art, she hasn’t always had the ability to do that,” he said. “She is not boxed in at all by any tradition or any set of rules.”
For Bourgeau art has always been more than just a passion.
She said, “it has always been there for me when times have gotten tough.”
