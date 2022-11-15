LAWRENCE — After a year in office, Mayor Brian DePena detailed a list of accomplishments Tuesday – many illuminating his commitment to stabilizing taxes and bringing new business and development to the city.
Bright yellow and red trash trucks were parked outside, indicating another change DePena is making.
After weeks of complaints about trash and recycling pickup, DePena confirmed he will bring in a new trash hauler – Capitol Waste Services of East Boston.
The city previously agreed to pay JRM, which was bought out by Republic Services, $3.9 million for removal of trash, recycling and yard waste.
But after weeks of no-show service, Department of Public Works employees were paid overtime to pick up trash and yard waste. They were also asked to track the days Republic Services failed to pick up trash.
Details of the new trash contract were unavailable. DePena and his senior aide, Octavien Spanner, City Council President Marc Laplante and DPW Director Jorge Jaime posed for photos with the Capitol Management trash trucks late Tuesday afternoon.
The photo op came after about 150 people gathered in a room at TEC Engineering at 282 Merrimack St. to celebrate DePena’s first full year as mayor.
Those who attended included city employees, city councilors, community activists, local bankers, real estate agents and developers.
“Lawrence is very hot right now,” said Awilda Pimentel, the city’s acting community development director. She noted that the city is viewed as a desirable place to “live, buy, invest and grow your business.”
DePena, immediately after taking the microphone, noted that everything happening in Lawrence affects surrounding communities in the Merrimack Valley.
He spoke of the creation of a real estate task force, supporting the construction of two new schools and a police station, increasing the city’s bond rating from A to A+, and a first-time homebuyers program specifically aimed at first responder “heroes.”
Other successes have included the reopening of the Museum Square Parking Garage – which cost more than $6 million to repair, and purchasing new street sweepers for the Public Works Department and vehicles for the animal control and parking enforcement officers.
Sal Lupoli of Sal’s Riverwalk on Merrimack Street and Joe Faro, owner of Tuscan Brands and Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire, were among the developers who attended the meeting. Faro noted that he is from Lawrence and owns Artisan Chef, a manufacturing company at 117 Water St. in Lawrence.
“What I see happening is very special. You should be very proud,” Faro said after DePena’s presentation.
DePena defeated interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in the November 2021 election, 6,093 to 5,338.
Generally, candidates who win general elections in November are not sworn into office until January.
But Vasquez, a former City Council president, was appointed interim mayor through a home rule petition process after former Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera left office in December 2020. Rivera left the mayor’s post to become president and CEO of MassDevelopment in Boston.
DePena was sworn in as mayor shortly after the election. Spanner said his first working day in office was Nov. 15, 2021.
Laplante said city councilors would likely learn more about the new trash contractor and hauler at a meeting Tuesday night. He said all councilors received complaints earlier this fall.
“When you stop getting your trash picked up, that’s a big deal,” he said.
He said Capitol Waste Services is “well-regarded.”
“I am happy because I think residents are going to be thrilled,” Laplante said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.