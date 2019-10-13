SALEM, N.H. — The Tuscan Piazza at the Tuscan Kitchen and Market turned into a street festival over the weekend as crowds gathered to play bocce ball, snack on Italian food and watch live music at Toscana Fest.
The event benefited Lazarus House Ministries, a nonprofit that works to help fight poverty and meet housing needs in the Merrimack Valley. The annual festival also included some favorite fall activities like pumpkin carving, hayrides and drinking apple cider.
“The Lazarus House is an organization that continues to touch our hearts through their incredible works,” said Joe Faro, founder of Tuscan Brands, via a press release.