HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini will face off against City Councilor Colin LePage in the November mayoral election after voters narrowed the field on Tuesday from three candidates to two in the city’s first mayoral preliminary in more than a decade.
Fiorentini, who is seeking a record 10th term in office, faced challenges from political newcomer Guy Cooper, a Haverhill police officer, and LePage, who has served as a city councilor for 12 years.
Fiorentini garnered 2,978 votes to 1,345 for LePage and 931 for Cooper, according to the city clerk’s office. The mayor received 56.6% of the 5,264 votes cast, LePage received 25.5% and Cooper received 17.7%.
The preliminary election Tuesday was required as only two candidates can be on the mayoral election ballot in November as mandated by the city’s charter.
The last time the city held a preliminary for mayor was in 2007, when Fiorentini — who was seeking his third consecutive term — faced former Mayor James Rurak, longtime Harbormaster William “Red” Slavit and Sally Cerasuolo-O’Rorke.
Fiorentini and Rurak went on to face each other in the November election, which Fiorentini won.
LePage announced his candidacy for mayor Aug. 2, citing his intent to lead the city into a “brighter and better future” by focusing on government transparency, education, infrastructure and public safety.
LePage said he developed a reputation during his tenure on the council as a relentless questioner of city spending and budget priorities.
Although LePage previously indicated he returned the necessary number of signatures to seek a seventh term on the City Council, he ultimately withdrew from the council race to focus on the mayoral race.
“I don’t believe I should be on both ballots,” he said, noting there was nothing in the city charter that would have prevented him from running for both offices.
LePage has been an advocate for comprehensive health education in Haverhill schools and spent hundreds of hours speaking to middle and high school students about the importance of taking care of their mental well-being and the perils of drugs.
“I am grateful for all of the support and hard work of my campaign team over these last five weeks,” he said after the votes were tallied.
“I am sincerely thankful to the voters for their support and the faith they put in me to potentially be Haverhill’s new leader,” LePage added. “I want to thank Guy Cooper for his service as a public safety officer and his courage to challenge the current administration.”
“Today was a great day, but we are looking ahead to November,” LePage said. “I will continue to work hard to earn your votes.”
Fiorentini celebrated his victory at Maria’s Family Restaurant with friends, family members and supporters.
“I’ve made every efforts to make the city affordable while some people believe we undertax and should tax to the max,” Fiorentini said. “I say no to that and I’ll be running against a tax-to-the-max opponent.”
The mayor thanked his supporters for what he called an “overwhelming victory” and an “overwhelming vote of confidence.”
“I want to commend Guy Cooper who came out of nowhere and nearly beat a six-term incumbent,” Fiorentini said. “I’d like to meet with Guy’s supporters and I plan to reach out to them.”
Fiorentini said he looks forward to a vigorous debate with LePage.
During his campaigning leading up to the preliminary, Fiorentini touted his new city budget, saying it provides record school funding, new resources for the Police Department and a modern Health Department with new resources to help keep Haverhill residents healthy.
“We have so much to be proud of here in our city,” Fiorentini said. “Our industrial parks are booming, with another 800 to 1,000 jobs coming to our city.”
Fiorentini said the city has an opportunity to further revitalize downtown by remaking the Merrimack Street entrance. He noted that five major companies are in the running to redevelop the Merrimack Street parking garage and add shops and offices around the building.
Fiorentini stressed that should he be reelected, he will guide the Consentino School building project “without raising taxes with an override or a debt exclusion.”
Acknowledging his defeat, Cooper said that in the last few months he and his team worked hard to reach voters and discuss issues that matter to them.
“While I am disappointed with the results, I am hopeful that my candidacy has brought issues to the forefront and reached members of the community that are usually left out of local elections,” Cooper said. “I have high hopes for the future of our wonderful city and the next mayor rises to the challenges facing our community. Thank you to all those who have supported me, my amazing team, and those who voted.”