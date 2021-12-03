HAVERHILL — Just in time for snow-plowing season, Mayor James Fiorentini has hired a new highway superintendent to replace Brian Zaniboni, who retired last month.
Michael Arpino, public works street superintendent for the city of Newton since 2011, is set to begin his new job in Haverhill Dec. 7 with an annual salary of $110,000. Prior to working for Newton, Arpino was employed at Trillennium Services Inc. in Newton from 2000 to 2011.
Fiorentini said the highway superintendent oversees road and sidewalk repairs, paving streets and snow plowing and salting/sanding operations, among other duties and responsibilities.
Arpino was among 52 applicants for the position, the mayor said.
Seven people received interviews and three were named finalists by an interview committee. Fiorentini said he chose Arpino among the finalists.
“It’s a critical position that works closely with me and my office to serve the public and address complaints and requests on a daily basis." Fiorentini said. "Given the time of year with snow season just about upon us, it was critical to find the right person as soon as possible. We are lucky to get Mr. Arpino and I’m confident he is going to do a great job.”
Arpino, who will report directly to Public Works Director Michael Stankovich, cut his teeth in construction working for his family’s business, Arpino Construction.
“One of the first lessons I learned in life was to take pride in everything I do, be knowledgeable and excel to my full potential,” Arpino said in his resume. “I am a hard worker, straight to the point and eager for results. In the jobs I have had over the years I have quickly climbed the ladder to management positions. Since moving to the public works sector, I have held three titles in a short span and plan achieve all that I can. I treat every situation and person with care and respect.”