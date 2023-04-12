LAWRENCE — Firefighters are battling an early afternoon blaze that ignited on the top floor of a three-family home on Juniper Street.
Flames and smoke were pushing out of a top floor porch area when firefighters arrived.
By 1:30 p.m., the fire at 28-30 Juniper St. was at three alarms, which brought in mutual aid firefighters from area communities including Andover, North Andover, North Reading, Billerica.
No injuries were immediately reported.
While crews were working on Juniper Street, another fire was reported on Poplar Street. That incident was quickly handled by firefighters.
This is a developing story. Check to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.