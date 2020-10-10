DERRY — A Friday fire forced the closure of the Lucky Panda Chinese restaurant after the building received "limited" fire damage and "moderate" smoke damage, according to town officials.
According to a statement from Battalion Chief Shawn M. Haggart, the Derry Fire Department received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from 49 E. Broadway at 4:21 p.m. Friday. The restaurant is located in a mixed use building but the other half was vacant at the time of the fire, the statement said.
The restaurant has been shut down temporarily and will remain closed for evaluation by Derry's code enforcement team, Haggart said. A worker who answered the phone at Lucky Panda on Saturday afternoon said he expects the restaurant to reopen in a few days after cleaning takes place.
No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the blaze.
Mutual aid was provided at the scene by Windham and Londonderry, New Hampshire fire departments, while other crews provided station coverage, according to Haggart. The fire, which firefighters brought under control in 25 minutes, is being investigated by the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau.