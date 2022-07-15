PLAISTOW — A little before noon on Wednesday a fire broke out at Casey’s Diner on Plaistow Road.
Engine 8 arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and reported a strong odor with a light haze of smoke.
“As they investigated for the source, smoke conditions began to rapidly deteriorate inside the business and a 1st Alarm assignment was requested,” Plaistow Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon.
The department conducted a search using thermal imaging cameras, and the fire was located in a wall between the kitchen and the dining room.
“The fire was difficult to find and extinguish because of cooking appliances, metal wall coverings, and beverage machines,” Plaistow Fire said in the post. “Thanks to the alert occupants, fast response of fire personnel, collaboration with our mutual aid partners, and dispatch center, fire damage was limited to a small area.”
Although the fire was small, the diner did suffer from smoke and water damage.
In a Facebook post, along with pictures and videos, the diner posted that they would be closed for at least a week while they repaired and cleaned up the diner. They thanked everyone for their support and instructed patrons to visit Duffy’s Diner in Haverhill for the time being.
“It’s hard to keep up with the calls & messages from our customers,” Casey’s Diner wrote in their post. “You guys have kept us in business for over 20 years. We thank you all for your care & concern, & hope to be back to Casey’s serving you all again very soon.”
