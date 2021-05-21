DERRY — Residents of a multi-family Victorian-style home were displaced Thursday afternoon after a fire damaged their building at 30 High Street.
Emergency crews were called to the home at 2:39 p.m. and found heavy fire at the rear of the building, according to a Derry Fire Department statement.
Residents had evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.
Heavy fire was present on the first and second floors as well as in the attic. Crews located fire in hidden spaces, the statement read, saying it was "exceptionally challenging" and extra resources had to be called to the scene to fight the fire.
Three alarms brought the fire under control in approximately 90 minutes. The home sustained significant heat and smoke damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.
There were no injures to any civilians but one firefighter had a minor ankle injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Derry Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.
The American Red Cross is supporting those who were displaced by the fire.